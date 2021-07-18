SAM151515

Lift

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Lift logo design sky balloon hot air balloon web clean challenge flat app minimal icon illustration vector typography logo graphic design design branding dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 2 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Hot Air Balloon.
Brand: Lift.

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like