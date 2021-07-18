Nour Oumousse
Fellas

Golden Bird!

Nour Oumousse
Fellas
Nour Oumousse for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Golden Bird! flying metal negative space nest tweet branding design brand identity wave wing bird golden gold illustration logo design symbol branding mark brand icon logo
Download color palette

Golden Bird!

For inquiries and collaborations:
nour@oumousse.com
Let's connect:
Twitter

Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like