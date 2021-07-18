Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Visual Team

National Ice Cream Day

The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Did you know it's National Ice Cream Day in the US? In 1984, President Ronald Reagan started National Ice Cream Day to commemorate the sweet, creamy treat so many Americans and people all over the world enjoy. So go ahead and grab yourself a cone of the world's most heavenly dessert.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Follow us in our visual adventures.
Hire Me

More by The Visual Team

View profile
    • Like