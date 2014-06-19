Donald Ely illos

Lampshaw Family

Lampshaw Family hand lettering typography illustration
Some hand lettering I did for some friends of mine who wanted me to create a faux gig poster, using the Addams Family as inspiration, to commemorate their first year anniversary.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
