Randolph Pereira

Trekking Website - Desitrails.com

Randolph Pereira
Randolph Pereira
  • Save
Trekking Website - Desitrails.com responsive website designs responsive design travel apps app mockups mockups website mockups trekking website travel website trekking app design ux branding website ui
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a responsive landing page for an trekking website desitrails.com built on Angular & Tailwind CSS. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂.

You can view the entire website at desitrails.com

Randolph Pereira
Randolph Pereira
Like