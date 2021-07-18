Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifki Permana

vCard app manager

Rifki Permana
Rifki Permana
  • Save
vCard app manager clean simple ui card app card management exploration ui mobile ui mobile design mobile app design app
Download color palette

Hello everyone, it has been a long time since I did exploration design, so today I have done an exploration design that is a virtual card manager app, hope you guys like it.

Rifki Permana
Rifki Permana

More by Rifki Permana

View profile
    • Like