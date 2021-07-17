Prasetyag_design

VMN Logo Concept

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design
  • Save
VMN Logo Concept motion graphics 3d graphic design animation ui ux illustration branding brand identity icon design vector monogram logo logo
Download color palette

VMN Logo Concept.
If you want an interesting logo, Please contact prasetyagalih1099@gmail.com

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design

More by Prasetyag_design

View profile
    • Like