macOS Big Sur iMessage Icon made with photoshop without 3D tool

macOS Big Sur iMessage Icon made with photoshop without 3D tool
Hello guys this is the macOS Big Sur iMessage Icon made with photoshop without utilizing the 3D tool in photoshop.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
