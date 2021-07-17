Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

Alchemy Academy Logo

Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
  • Save
Alchemy Academy Logo academy playful graphic design graduation hat student alchemy tube science design modern brand branding logo design logo
Download color palette

This is Alchademy, a medicine academy, the name comes from Alchemy + Academy.

Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉

Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-Mail :
📩 alzdesco@gmail.com

Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

More by Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

View profile
    • Like