HYGEIAHERBS

HYGEIAHERBS illustration branding design icon design illustrator logodesign herbal icon herbal medication logo good health logo herbs logo herbal logo logo logo design
It is an amazing concept of herbal company. The logo incorporate a hexagonal shape that indicates bee hive and honey is one of the most useful natural element in case of herbal medication. A leaf is also incorporated that indicates something natural and the spiral in hexagon describes healing.

