Beast Pirates Logo Serial: Kaido

Beast Pirates Logo Serial: Kaido kaido t shirt sticker apparel merch zoan dragon one piece pirates beast graphic design icon logo ui illustration design assets vector
I try to make some logos from One Piece Beast Pirates. This is Kaido logo design.

