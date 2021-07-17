Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Revendeva

Beast Pirates Logo Serial: Who's who

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Beast Pirates Logo Serial: Who's who icon merch design saber toothed sticker apparel beast logo tiger logo pirates logo fanart onepiece logo ui illustration design assets vector
Download color palette

I try to make some logos from One Piece Beast Pirates. I really love the mythical zoan of Who's who, a saber toothed tiger model.

Revendeva
Revendeva
Making Illustrations for Brand & Product
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like