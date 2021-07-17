Nela Rosdiana 🕊️
Finnia - Finance Dashboard

Finnia - Finance Dashboard payment bills ui design cards chart finance dashboard finance dashboard ui
Rise and shine, peeps!

Another exploration published! This exploration is about finance dashboard. A platform to maintain your money.

Leave a love if you guys like it. Share your thought on the comment section below. Have a blessed Sunday, y'all!

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
