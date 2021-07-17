Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Debita Febriana

Medicine Reminder Mobile Apps

Medicine Reminder Mobile Apps graphic design aplications apps medicine mobile apps medicine design ui user interface mobile minimal
There are times when someone who is in the treatment stage forgets to take the medicine that has been scheduled. Of course, the application for reminders plays an important role, in addition to having several additional features that can help users of this application to find out the amount of medicine that will be consumed according to the dose.

