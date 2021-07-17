Rae Wang

Delta Dashboard

Rae Wang
Rae Wang
  • Save
Delta Dashboard design dashboard ux ui
Download color palette

Hi 😏
This dashboard is designed for a building automation management system. Check the link below if you want to know more.
https://deltaba.com.au/
🤓

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Rae Wang
Rae Wang

More by Rae Wang

View profile
    • Like