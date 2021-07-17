Easin Ali

"BAYVIEW" logo

Easin Ali
Easin Ali
  • Save
"BAYVIEW" logo elegant logo homewares logo view logo b logo b letter logo icon lettering branding creative flat minimal logo
Download color palette

"Bayview" is a Homewares company selling quality, stylish and elegant products.

mail me at "randebd@yahoo.com" or you can DM me at skype: raihan2101

Easin Ali
Easin Ali

More by Easin Ali

View profile
    • Like