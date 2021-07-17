Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Novaya Design

Flowers and butterflies abstract vector seamless repeat pattern

Novaya Design
Novaya Design
Flowers and butterflies abstract vector seamless repeat pattern fashion designer leaf nature illustration pattern designer abstract kids cloth design vector wallpapers floral pattern flowers fiverr pattern design vector seamless pattern repeat pattern textile pattern kids
Abstract cute flowers and butterflies pattern design for kids textile brand.

Hi! I’m a freelance textile pattern designer seeking a new opportunity.
I have experience designing repeat patterns for any textile and product line.

I’m in Fiverr (novaya371)

Have an awesome day and get in touch if you need my services. I will be happy to help you.

Fiverr gig link :
https://www.fiverr.com/share/w3gmo8

Novaya Design
Novaya Design

