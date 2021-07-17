Adrian Warren

Mellodee Music Player & Karaoke App

Adrian Warren
Adrian Warren
  • Save
Mellodee Music Player & Karaoke App app design interaction deisgn ux ui adobeillustrator adobephotoshop adobexd
Download color palette

Here are some of the screens from the Mellodee App,
Check out the entire case here below!
— Case Study — https://www.behance.net/awarrenty

Adrian Warren
Adrian Warren

More by Adrian Warren

View profile
    • Like