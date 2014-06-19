Jane Zhu

Reskin of Chat Messaging App

Jane Zhu
Jane Zhu
  • Save
Reskin of Chat Messaging App chat sms messaging message ios mobile app reskin redesign mockup phone
Download color palette

So I never got the chance to post this-- I reskinned Cureatr's chat app back in January. They didn't have time to make development changes so my job was to make a drastic visual change by simply switching out existing components (no programming asks). Here are live screenshots (not mockups!) of before/after side-by-side: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/52292892/before-after.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Jane Zhu
Jane Zhu

More by Jane Zhu

View profile
    • Like