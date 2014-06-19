Reskin of Chat Messaging App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So I never got the chance to post this-- I reskinned Cureatr's chat app back in January. They didn't have time to make development changes so my job was to make a drastic visual change by simply switching out existing components (no programming asks). Here are live screenshots (not mockups!) of before/after side-by-side: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/52292892/before-after.jpg