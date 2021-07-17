Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Zaikin

MoneyMan | Ad creative (gif)

Andrey Zaikin
Andrey Zaikin
  • Save
MoneyMan | Ad creative (gif) creative banner gif animated money fintech figma graphic design design
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Andrey Zaikin
Andrey Zaikin

More by Andrey Zaikin

View profile
    • Like