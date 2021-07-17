Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Skyler Basco

#DailyUI | Credit Card Checkout - Day 002

Skyler Basco
Skyler Basco
  • Save
#DailyUI | Credit Card Checkout - Day 002 design design inspiration branding ui
Download color palette

Here's my take on Day 2 of the Daily UI Challenge, where I was tasked to create a credit card checkout page. Feel free to contact me at skylerbascoinfo@gmail.com!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Skyler Basco
Skyler Basco

More by Skyler Basco

View profile
    • Like