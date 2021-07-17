Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Blue Lemon

The Blue Lemon vector illustrator adobe illustrator snowflakes lemonade lemons branding logo graphic design
Wanted to try something different from a traditional yellow lemon and decided on a logo that reminds you of icy, cold lemonade.

I’m new to Adobe Illustrator and I learned how to make halftone vectors for this design and how to flip text on a line.

Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
