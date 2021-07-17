Ivanna Sokolnikova

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Ivanna Sokolnikova
Ivanna Sokolnikova
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up ux ui logo app design
Download color palette

Hello guys! 👋
I've just finished my first design for #dailyui #001.
I've chosen to create a sign up form for the animal adoption center.
Hope you enjoy it 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Ivanna Sokolnikova
Ivanna Sokolnikova
Like