Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denys Korolenko

WackyTabacky

Denys Korolenko
Denys Korolenko
  • Save
WackyTabacky cannabis trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
WackyTabacky cannabis trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
WackyTabacky cannabis trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
WackyTabacky cannabis trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
WackyTabacky cannabis trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
Download color palette
  1. logo_wackytabacky_landscape_01.png
  2. logo_wackytabacky_landscape_02.png
  3. logo_wackytabacky_landscape_03.png
  4. logo_wackytabacky_landscape_04.png
  5. logo_wackytabacky_landscape_05.png

⚫️ Identity for 'WackyTabacky'

Denys Korolenko
Denys Korolenko
Deko Studio ~ Identity Design

More by Denys Korolenko

View profile
    • Like