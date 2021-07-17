Montserrat López

RAY BRADBURY

Project for Minotauro Editorial in which the editorial design of the interior and cover was
developed for a commemorative collection of Ray Bradbury that consists of his 6 most
recognized books.

·Covers with original illustrations, printed in direct inks.

