AL HIRSCHFELD THEATER

AL HIRSCHFELD THEATER poster icon design illustration typography editorial branding graphic design
Series of posters of plays presented at the Al Hirschfeld Theater that build an identity that can be replicated in every play that can be carried out in this venue.

· Printed with 2 direct inks.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
