weirdsgn studio

Save the date!! v.2

weirdsgn studio
weirdsgn studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Save the date!! v.2 wedding invitation card scanimation weird
Download color palette

Does the strips on the left top looks annoying??
No until you saw the video here >> http://bit.ly/svthedt
I'm using scanimation on my wedding Invitation! ;)

E5075ec4eaa5591c7dc654a4a45ec3c0
Rebound of
Save the date!!
By weirdsgn studio
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
weirdsgn studio
weirdsgn studio
Weird-crafted graphic solutions
Hire Me

More by weirdsgn studio

View profile
    • Like