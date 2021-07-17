Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
crecias

Peer to Peer Crypto Currency Exchange

crecias
crecias
  • Save
Peer to Peer Crypto Currency Exchange bitcoin cryptocurrency vector logo illustration branding app ux saas digital agency design
Download color palette

Hi, thank you for stopping by. In this shot I have designed a peer to peer cypto currency platform where users can exchange their digital currencies and make payments through local banks and other international payment methods.

Get in touch : Hello@crecias.co.za
Whatsapp:+2772 027 9741
Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/crecias-shiburi-8230386a/

crecias
crecias

More by crecias

View profile
    • Like