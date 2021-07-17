Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Greg Thomas

OctoML Brand Direction

Greg Thomas
Greg Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
OctoML Brand Direction icon symbol logomark paths guides pragmatic geometric shapes minimalism unique clever machine learning ai branding blue logo visual identity design system underwater octopus typography
Download color palette
  1. octoml_01logo_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  2. octoml_02logos_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  3. octoml_03colour_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  4. octoml_04typography_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  5. octoml_05graphiclanguage_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  6. octoml_06website_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  7. octoml_07lanyard_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg
  8. octoml_08poster_2021-07-17_1.0.jpg

Brand direction created for OctoML, an AI platformthat helps optimize their client's machine learning by maximizing performance and simplifying deployment of their ML models.

Created with CollabWest.

Greg Thomas
Greg Thomas
Freelance web and brand designer.
Hire Me

More by Greg Thomas

View profile
    • Like