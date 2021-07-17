Emma Eshler

Desktop Landing Page Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 003

landing page concept agency landing page sass landing page web branding homepage creative agency ui ux landing page ui landing page desktop
Hi Friends! 👋
This is day three of my UI explorations. Today I did a sample of a Digital creative agency with a fun masked shape and some circular shapes placed to guide the eye.
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz

