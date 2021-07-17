Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cart Slide-out

Cart Slide-out
Worked on redesigning an older version of software and decided to add a cart slideout. The previous design had the cart info sharing the screen real estate with the product grid. By introducing a slideout, the user was able to browse products more efficiently.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
