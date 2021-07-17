Flutter Job-App

This UI was built with flutter/dart

Connect with me:

facebook: Mba Gozpel

instagram: @mba_gozpel

email: gosper4u@hotmail.com, gosper4u@gmail.com

Want me to do a gig for you? check out my fiverr gigs

for UI designs - https://www.fiverr.com/share/2WBgWV

for fully functional mobile apps - https://www.fiverr.com/share/b5rxmY