Outdoor Alphabet: E for Elements

Outdoor Alphabet: E for Elements symbol icon icons weather hand drawn alphabet outdoor adventure mountain graphic design procreate typography branding logo illustration flat design
My outdoor themed alphabet continues.

Today is E for elements - sun, rain, thunder, snow, hail, as long as I can get outdoors I don’t care what Mother Nature throws at me🥾🍃🏔

F incoming! Can you guess what it’s going to be?

