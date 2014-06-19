Oz Pinhas

Dough.js

Oz Pinhas
Oz Pinhas
  • Save
Dough.js illustration artwork dough baking rolling pin js library
Download color palette

Dough.js is a JS library I've been working on for a while.
It's that common jQuery-like library but has some nice touches to it.

These artworks are from the Documentation :>

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Oz Pinhas
Oz Pinhas

More by Oz Pinhas

View profile
    • Like