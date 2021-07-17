Simon D'haenens

Pa'l Norte - Overview

Simon D'haenens
Simon D'haenens
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Collab with Tecate Pa´l Norte Virtual 2021, the first digital festival on the American continent and one of the best and largest music festivals in Latin America.

• Creative Direction - Henry Daubrez
• UX - Camille Theveniau
• UI - Hadzidy Recilla & Simon D'haenens
• Agency - Dogstudio
• Year - 2021

View in Full at
https://vimeo.com/538001152

Instagram
LinkedIn

57094c6dcce48472ee5f1ad347a1b5f1
Rebound of
Pa'l Norte - Teaser
By Simon D'haenens
View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Simon D'haenens
Simon D'haenens
Product Designer, Chi-Town ✌
Hire Me

More by Simon D'haenens

View profile
    • Like