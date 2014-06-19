Marlon Rábago

Media Solution - Website website design flat responsive ui ux
Redesign of the website http://www.mediasolutions.com.mx
Any comment/ feedback welcomed :)

You can see the whole project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/9801635/Media-Solution-Responsive-Design

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
