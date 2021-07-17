Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lifeway Digital

Lifeway Digital problem solving ui development ui design ux design ui adobe xd website web design
LifeWay Digital is a Wordpress site that I was able to design and develop from the ground up with Brandon Woodall. The client wanted one marketing location for their users to view all of the tools the company had created. We even decided to create a template illustration pallet to connect with the brand.

