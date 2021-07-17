Pa'l Norte - Teaser

Collab with Tecate Pa´l Norte Virtual 2021, the first digital festival on the American continent and one of the best and largest music festivals in Latin America. Here's the teaser page before the festival went live.

• Creative Direction - Henry Daubrez

• UX - Camille Theveniau

• UI - Hadzidy Recilla & Simon D'haenens

• Agency - Dogstudio

• Year - 2021

View in Full at

https://vimeo.com/538001152

