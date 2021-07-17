Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Simon D'haenens

Pa'l Norte - Teaser

Simon D'haenens
Simon D'haenens
Hire Me
  • Save
Pa'l Norte - Teaser sketch interaction ux ui inspiration design
Pa'l Norte - Teaser sketch interaction ux ui inspiration design
Download color palette
  1. Dribble@2x.png
  2. 030221-palnorte-lp-ui@2x.png

Collab with Tecate Pa´l Norte Virtual 2021, the first digital festival on the American continent and one of the best and largest music festivals in Latin America. Here's the teaser page before the festival went live.

• Creative Direction - Henry Daubrez
• UX - Camille Theveniau
• UI - Hadzidy Recilla & Simon D'haenens
• Agency - Dogstudio
• Year - 2021

View in Full at
https://vimeo.com/538001152

Instagram
LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Simon D'haenens
Simon D'haenens
Product Designer, Chi-Town ✌
Hire Me

More by Simon D'haenens

View profile
    • Like