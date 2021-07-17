🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
These days my old friend is back and I'm so happy to see him :)
Where are you now?
And what are you doing?
You can open the window of your room or go to the balcony of your house and look at the sky and look for my old friend.
If you're lazy and you can't do that, you can listen to this song :
Hey Moon by John Maus in your bed just like me now :))
Bonne Nuit
PS: I'm left-handed, but I wanted to see the moon like right-handed people.
