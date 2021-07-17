Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brad Burke
I D O L

Brevan Howard — Concept Direction

Brad Burke
I D O L
Brad Burke for I D O L
Hire Us
  • Save
Brevan Howard — Concept Direction design studio los angeles web design financial services ux creative agency ui design direction visual design creative direction
Download color palette

New Work

Another early design direction concept we created while working with our client Brevan Howard, a leading global hedge fund.

This minimal direction set rich imagery and simple typography against a breathable white background to create a calm and sophisticated feel. Information was neatly organized to lead the viewer down the page, while using typographic hierarchy to create visual appeal and tension.

Thanks to @Hrvoje Grubisic for the collaboration on this direction.

I D O L
I D O L
Brand Acceleration powered by Strategic Design & Development
Hire Us

More by I D O L

View profile
    • Like