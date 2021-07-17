Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jithin RP

Manage your tasks

Jithin RP
Jithin RP
  • Save
Manage your tasks branding illustration ui design ui design clean design simple design to-do list task management figma
Download color palette

Hey Folks,
Taley - A simple task management app with better experience

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Have any App design or Website design project?
I'm available - jithinpankaj@gmail.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jithin RP
Jithin RP

More by Jithin RP

View profile
    • Like