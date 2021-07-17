Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lena Suhodolsca

Event App Concept

Lena Suhodolsca
Lena Suhodolsca
  • Save
Event App Concept figma photoshop ux ui design dark mode app
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!
Glad you are interested in my first Event App Concept - Eventoring. This app provides you an easy and fast way of Monitoring events, hence it is called Eventoring.
_______________________________________________________________________________

Press L if you like my design!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Lena Suhodolsca
Lena Suhodolsca

More by Lena Suhodolsca

View profile
    • Like