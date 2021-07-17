Mohamed Asik

Estée Lauder

Mohamed Asik
Mohamed Asik
  • Save
Estée Lauder vector logo colours flat minimal design industrial product mockup cinema 4d blender photorealistic motion graphics animation 3d branding cosmetics product product design
Download color palette

Hi Friends,

Estée Lauder.
My Next Personal Project.

For More Projects, Check my Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123677053/Estee-Lauder

Mohamed Asik
Mohamed Asik

More by Mohamed Asik

View profile
    • Like