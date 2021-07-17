Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shawal Shajib

Creative Restaurant Flyer Template

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib
  • Save
Creative Restaurant Flyer Template creativedesigner flyeradvertising flyerbanner flyerdesigner shawal shajib menu design flyer design flyer restaurant flyer minimal minimal flyer creative creative flyer corporate design graphicdesign creative design graphic design
Download color palette

This design is an approach to a well-executed restaurant flyer design from scratch to where it stands now. These unique and minimal design restaurant flyer will stand out in telling people about your products and/or services on the street in a quick and easy way. People who don't know about your website or social media may never see it. While they are online, they may take more notice of a flyer that is handed to them than scrolling through their news feed. Don't you think it would be best if you had your design done by a professional?
find me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/b5rZGm
shawalmb@gmail.com
Whatsapp:+8801670654500
or just message me.
For better view: www.behance.net/gallery/123652031/Creative-Restaurant-Flyer

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib

More by Shawal Shajib

View profile
    • Like