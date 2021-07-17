Nicolas Mendes🕺

HubSpot Austyle Theme

Austyle is the perfect B2C ready theme for HubSpot, optimized in pagespeed score to have the most efficient load time which makes the conversion flow bigger.

Valuable design on UX and UI with custom themed fashion e-commerce for B2C companies, carefully studied spacing, font combination and color usage between modular templates and modules. Check this free and open-source HubSpot theme on my GitHub: https://github.com/DreamDevourer/austyle-theme

