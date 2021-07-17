The Mind as an App

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Our heads are full of loads of things, I wanted to portray this in an app icon for a mental health app.
Somethings we think about are more important than others, this is shown by the more solid appearance compared to the smaller transparent circles which are smaller, less important things that we think about during our day. The giant circle represents big things that we think about quite often and are important to us.
(Open to feedback)