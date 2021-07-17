Will

The Mind as an App

The Mind as an App layers shadow app icon illustration design gradient circles colour colourful background blur blur circle health mental health mind
Our heads are full of loads of things, I wanted to portray this in an app icon for a mental health app.
Somethings we think about are more important than others, this is shown by the more solid appearance compared to the smaller transparent circles which are smaller, less important things that we think about during our day. The giant circle represents big things that we think about quite often and are important to us.

(Open to feedback)

