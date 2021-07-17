Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Pechonkin

Corporate identity for an IT company

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Corporate identity for an IT company electronics neural network microcircuit logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Ai Solutions ф.с. 12.png
  2. Folder_Mockup_1.png
  3. Presentation_Folder_Mockup_02.png
  4. business_card_mockup_2.png
  5. Folder_Mockup_3.png
  6. 2.png
  7. Mug_Mockup_1.png
  8. Free Light Box Sign Board Mockup PSD.png

Corporate identity for an IT company
An original business design that gives the impression of a modern and reliable company. The logo looks good on both dark and light backgrounds. And the gray graphic element blends harmoniously on all media of the corporate identity.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like