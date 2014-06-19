Tolga Görgün

Radmule logo 3D

Radmule logo 3D radmule typography mule logotype tolgagorgun study-o 3d cinema4d
A new and upcoming Istanbul based mobile design-development company (of which i am a volunteered partner as lead designer/ director : ] ) Radmule.

The name derives from "radioactive mule". Any radioactivity leads to deformation - mutation in organisms miserably, so does the typography, as mule symbolised with pseudo-legs of the letter " m ".

Why the mule? well, we all are! : ]

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
