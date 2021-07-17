Birds of a Feather - Illustration, Design, and Production

Alexandria Land

photoshop indesign illustrator game icon typography vector logo illustration design
Birds of a Feather Game - I did the Illustration, Graphic Design, and created the Production files for this project using Adobe Creative Suite.

