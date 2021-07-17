Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dave Raffin

San Jose City College Jaguars Wordmark

San Jose City College Jaguars Wordmark panthers illustration branding college sports mascot cougar panther sports logo jaguar
San Jose City College Jaguars Wordmark concept I put together. Not in use, for sale if interested.

